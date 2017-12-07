Gates Co. Sheriff’s Sergeant arrested on embezzlement charges after corruption investigation

GATES Co., N.C. – The Gates County Sheriff’s Sergeant has been arrested on embezzlement charges, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said Thursday.

The SBI began their investigation in July in regards to allegations of corruption inside the Gates County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday SBI agents arrested the 33-year-old Gates County Sgt. Brandon Scott Hawks.

Hawks has been charged with two counts of Embezzlement of Property by Public Officer and one count of Larceny of a Firearm. He was released after posting a $35,000 secured bond.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is being assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the investigation is ongoing the bureau said.

