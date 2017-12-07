Chesapeake Police searching for suspects responsible for fraud, identity theft of more than $12K

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who are responsible for fraud and identity theft.

On October 25 and 28, the suspects gained access to a victim’s information and opened up two credit cards in the victim’s name at businesses on Centerville Turnpike and Sam’s Circle.

The suspects were captured on surveillance video using the fraudulent credit cards to buy a total of $12,634 worth of merchandise.

Anyone who has information about this incident or the identities of the suspects is asked to call, text or submit an online tip to the Chesapeake Crime Line.

