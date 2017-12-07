Allen Iverson teams up with Boys and Girls Club for holiday celebration

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Former NBA star and Hampton Roads native Allen Iverson is teaming up wit the Boys and Girls Club this holiday season.

Allen will return to his hometown of Newport News to donate toys and gifts to 40 members of the Boys and Girls Club on December 21 at 5 p.m., said a press release from the Boys and Girls Club of The Virginia Peninsula.

The toy donation is part of the “Allen Iverson Holly Jolly Toy Give Away,” which will also includes a dinner at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Hampton Roads on Hampton Avenue.

The former Philadelphia 76er has helped with events in Hampton Roads in the past. The photo attached shows Iverson at an event in Portsmouth, Virginia around the holiday season in the past.

“The holidays bring much joy for many families, but for so many others, it’s a time of overwhelming stress, especially for families who are unable to provide for their loved ones as they desire. I’m inspired by this time of year to make a conscious effort to lend an extra hand to those in need. The Club was my second home growing up, and I want to support these kids like I was. Virginia will always be my home, so if I can help someone from home that’s in need – that’s extra special,” said Iverson.

The Boys and Girls Club of The Virginia Peninsula serves more than 1,100 youth in 13 club locations located in Newport News, Hampton, Gloucester, Mathews and York County.