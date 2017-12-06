× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Showers and mild this morning, colder and drier this afternoon

Happy Wednesday!

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a strong cold front that is moving over the area this morning. We will see rain at times, especially this morning, so get ready for a wet commute. Drier conditions by the afternoon. Temperatures are very mild this morning with many of us still in the 60s. Temperatures will fall behind the front, so don’t forget that jacket for later in the day. The cold front will push off the coast later this morning and stall. It will be a bit on the breezy side with winds out of the NNW around 10-15 mph. By late this afternoon, we could see temperatures falling into the upper 40s. Overcast skies overnight, with lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

Mostly cloudy skies for Thursday, with a chance of showers overnight. We could see a few flakes mix in the with rain early on Friday and again Friday night. We won’t be seeing any accumulation.

It’ll be a cold one Friday with highs in the 40s. BRRR! We are tracking a few disturbances which will bring a few showers early Saturday, with drier conditions to follow. It’ll be another cold day with highs in the 40s. Many areas could see temperatures dropping into the 20s and 30s overnight.

Looking dry for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday so far. Highs will start to trend a little closer to normal.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

