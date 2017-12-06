Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art to host three free admission days

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art is hosting free admission days in December.

You can visit the museum for free on December 23, 30 and 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The museum has several exhibitions running, including:

Wayne White: MONITORIUM

Small Works, Tall Tales

Toobz Muir: Misshapen Demise

The Disposable Film Festival

Hampton Roads Historium

Visitors can also go to the ArtLab to get creative and take a selfie with props.

