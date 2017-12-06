Virginia Beach Navy wife, mother qualifies for 2020 Olympic Marathon Trials

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – On December 3 Virginia Beach runner, Kris Lawrence, finished a marathon in California and qualified for the 2020 Olympic Marathon Trials.

Her finish time in the California International Marathon was 2:42:42 securing her spot in the trials.

The 37-year-old Navy wife and mom of three has been dreaming of qualifying for her entire professional running career, a release from J&A Racing said.

In the years leading up to this race Lawrence faced setbacks and injuries but the release said her determination and passion for the sport kept her going.

On Sunday, she ran her fastest marathon beating her previous best time by five minutes making her dreams come true.

“The whole J&A Racing and Hampton Roads Running Community is very proof of what Kris accomplished last weekend in California. She is a regular winner of most local races and always has a kind word for runners of all levels. This incredible accomplishment could not have happened to a better person” Jerry Frostick, Kris’ coach and Owner of J&A Racing said.

J&A Racing said if you see Lawrence running around town or on the trails, give her a high five. She has made the community proud!

