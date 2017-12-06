USS Gerald R. Ford completes first underway replenishment

NORFOLK, Va. – The US Navy’s newest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford completed its first underway replenishment (UNREP) on December 5.

The successful replenishment is another milestone for the aircraft carrier. Supplies like fuel, ammunition, and food are sent across cables from another ship.

These replenishments allow the ship to be able to remain at sea for prolonged periods of time.

Capt. Richard C. McCormack, Ford’s commanding officer, expressed his gratitude towards his Sailors for executing a safe and successful UNREP.

“Today was a significant day for the ship and our crew,” said McCormack. “This is an important milestone in the life of the ship and I could not be more proud of how the team came together to make today’s UNREP a success.”