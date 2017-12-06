Pembroke Mall hosting free family holiday movie series

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Pembroke Mall is hosting a free family movie series for the holidays!
Families can watch holiday classics in the movie room next to Kay Jewelers. Free popcorn and bottle water provided by the mall.
The movies will play Wednesdays starting at 5 p.m. and Saturdays starting at 11 a.m. Here’s the movie list:
Sat, Dec. 9- How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Wed, Dec. 13- A Christmas Carol
Sat, Dec. 16- The Santa Clause
Wed, Dec. 20- Home Alone
Sat, Dec. 23- The Polar Express
Wed, Dec. 27- Frozen
Doors open 30 minutes before each show time. Limited seating is available so it’s recommended that families arrive early to secure a spot. Kids can bring their own pillow or blanket for comfortable viewing.
For groups 10 or more, please contact the Mall Office to schedule a special viewing, 757-497-6255.