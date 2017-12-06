Pembroke Mall hosting free family holiday movie series

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Pembroke Mall is hosting a free family movie series for the holidays!

Families can watch holiday classics in the movie room next to Kay Jewelers. Free popcorn and bottle water provided by the mall.

The movies will play Wednesdays starting at 5 p.m. and Saturdays starting at 11 a.m. Here’s the movie list:

Sat, Dec. 9- How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Wed, Dec. 13- A Christmas Carol

Sat, Dec. 16- The Santa Clause

Wed, Dec. 20- Home Alone

Sat, Dec. 23- The Polar Express

Wed, Dec. 27- Frozen

Doors open 30 minutes before each show time. Limited seating is available so it’s recommended that families arrive early to secure a spot. Kids can bring their own pillow or blanket for comfortable viewing.

For groups 10 or more, please contact the Mall Office to schedule a special viewing, 757-497-6255.