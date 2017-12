NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. – The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on November 25 for the

intent to kill another woman.

Yanissa High was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The arrest was the result of an incident that took place outside Gaston, North Carolina, where a woman was supposedly assaulted with a weapon during a fight. The woman was treated at a local hospital for injuries.

High received a $75,000 secured bond.

Download the News 3 app for updates.