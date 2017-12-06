× Man accused of recording woman in dressing room at Virginia Beach store

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police arrested a man and accuse him of recording a woman inside of a local store.

Marcus Wayne Dennard is charged with unlawful filming, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and carrying a concealed weapon.

A woman was shopping at the DAV Thrift Store on Virginia Beach Boulevard in November. She went into a dressing room stall to try on clothes when she noticed a cell phone going into the stall, according to a search warrant. The woman noticed a red button on the phone and numbers moving.

The woman told an employee, who saw Dennard leave the store and wrote down his license plate number, the search warrant says. Video surveillance also captured what happened, according to the search warrant.

Police searched his phone and then arrested Dennard.