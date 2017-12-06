× First Warning Forecast: Rain And Snow?

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Big changes as we head throughout the day with temperatures quickly dropping and rain heading out for now. Temperatures are already dropping into the 40s in most spots with a lot of cloud cover still lingering. There is still a few spots of some light showers but rain chances have decreased to about 30%. We are a little breezy out there with wind coming from the north at about 10-15 mph.

In the morning we will wake up to temperatures in the high 30s and low 40s with an overcast sky. Rain chances will sit at 10% for mainly the morning. We will stay mostly dry through the afternoon with highs only reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

Friday is when we see that big drop in temperatures. Highs will only reach the low to mid 40s with a 60% chance of rain and some snow mixed in but not enough to accumulate.

For the weekend we keep those chilly temperatures with a high of 48 for Saturday. In the morning there is a 30% chance of rain and some snow flakes mixed in once again. Sunday is looking much nicer but still chilly. A high of 48 with a 0% chance of rain and sunshine. It will be on the windy side coming from the west northwest at 15-25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low