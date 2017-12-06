Elizabeth City Police investigating shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Police are investigating after a man was shot in his thigh.

It happened early Wednesday morning around 1 a.m.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Walker Avenue for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital by Pasquotank County EMS. He was later taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating. If you have any information, call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 334-4321.