Suspect in 12-hour standoff expected in federal court

NORFOLK, Va. – Today, it’s a much calmer scene than Monday’s intense standoff on W. 43rd Street and Killam Avenue.

U.S. Marshals, along with the Norfolk and Old Dominion University Police Departments, worked together in a 12-hour standoff to apprehend a wanted fugitive.

“It was a big deal yesterday, just walking to class. I saw guys handcuffed to the curb and U.S. Marshals walking around,” said Danno Wernecke, neighbor and ODU student.

Federal agencies say the suspect was taken into custody Tuesday around 2 a.m. on an outstanding federal arrest warrant.

Officials say they found the fugitive in an attic, hiding underneath insulation.

“When you see a bunch of cops out there and a crime scene itself, you just want to know what’s going on for your safety,” said Joel Ugochukwu, neighbor and ODU student.

U.S. Marshals also say they detained several other occupants of the residence, including one who tried to get away on foot.

