Oscar Smith football aims to change direction vs. Westfield

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - If you take a couple minutes (and you'll a couple - because it's a lengthy list) to read the sign outside the Oscar Smith High School football field house - you may notice the Tigers have now been state runners-up more times (three) than state champions (two). There's one school responsible for that.

Westfield High School of Chantilly, VA has defeated Oscar Smith in the Class 6 state championship each of the past two seasons.

Last year, the Tigers lost in double overtime after falling in triple OT the year before.

Saturday, Smith earns another shot at Westfield as the Tigers and Bulldogs battle for the Class 6 crown for the third year in a row.

"I think our whole team is taking it very personal," Oscar Smith junior Cam'Ron Kelly admitted. "Not finishing twice in a row, it really puts something on your back. But we get a chance to erase everything from the last two years and make our own legacy - to become those people that led the team to a state championship."

"Our mindset all spring, all summer-long - since May has been working to make it back," said Tigers senior Khalid Wilson. "Our goal was to be here working in December."

Westfield (14-and-0) and Oscar Smith (12-and-2) battle for the Class 6 state championship Saturday at 4:30pm inside Hampton University's Armstrong Stadium.