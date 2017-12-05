Man arrested at Richmond International Airport for transporting loaded gun in carry-on

RICHMOND – A Chesterfield County man was arrested at Richmond International Airport Monday after Transportation Security Administration officials found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in his carry-on bag, the agency said Tuesday.

A TSA officer who was staffing the checkpoint x-ray monitor detected the 9 mm handgun that was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber. TSA immediately contacted the Richmond Airport Police Department, which confiscated the firearm and arrested the man on state weapons charges.

According to airport representatives, this is the 18th firearm that TSA officers have caught at airport checkpoints this year – more than the 10 that were caught in 2016.

The agency reminds passengers that weapons, including firearms, firearm parts and ammunition, are not allowed in carry-on bags. Anyone who brings firearms to the checkpoint are subject to criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA of up to $12,000. A typical first offense results in a $3,000 civil penalty from TSA.

Click here for more information on how to transport firearms and ammunition safely.