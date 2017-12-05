Go behind the scenes of A Christmas Carol with the Virginia Stage Company
NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Stage Company’s annual tradition, A Christmas Carol, will have a whole new look this year.
For the first time in more than five years, there will be a new script, sets, costumes, music, and yes, even a new Scrooge!
The show officially opens December 9th and runs through December 24th at the newly renovated Wells Theatre in Downtown Norfolk.
For showtimes and tickets, click here.
Tickets start at $25 for children under 12 and the best seats in the theatre are available for $55 and $79 with discounts for groups, students, and the military. For more information about group tickets and events, contact Heather Plym at hplm@vastage.org.