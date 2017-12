Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Fire Department is investigating an early morning garage fire.

Crews were called to the 2500 block of Lynnriver Drive just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

They found a two-story detached garage on fire.

It took about 20 minutes to contain.

We're told the fire likely began in the backyard of a neighboring home and spread to an adjacent garage.

No one was injured.

The fire is still under investigation.