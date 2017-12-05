Duck Donuts offers limited-time holiday donuts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – What’s better than giving the gift of delicious Duck Donuts or just enjoying them for yourself?

Through December 31, customers can enjoy a jolly-inspired holiday assortment featuring limited-time mint icing and festive sprinkles.

“Being a family-owned company, we value spending quality time with friends and family during the holidays,” said Russ DiGilio, founder and owner of Duck Donuts Franchising Company. “We wanted to provide our customers with ways to spread holiday cheer both in-store and when sharing sweet treats with their loved ones”

The holiday treats are available at most locations!

