Virginia teacher greets each student with unique handshake

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- It did not take long for Ms. Antoinette Jackson to set the tone for her Fairfield Middle School students.

On the very first day of school, the sixth grade English teacher learned a unique handshake to greet each one of her students.

She greets each student with their unique handshake each day before English class, CBS 6 reported.

"I think having that foundation on the first day of school really set the tone for the class," she said. "Teaching [at Fairfield] and doing the handshakes with the kids, really changes my life for the better."

Ms. Jackson said she uses the daily handshakes to build positive relationships and encourage success.