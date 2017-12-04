Virginia Beach Police searching for missing endangered 11-year-old

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old girl who is believed to be endangered.

Penelope “Nelly” Corbett is described as a white female with blue eyes and blonde hair. She stands approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 65 pounds.

A neighbor last saw Corbett around 3:24 p.m. at Corbett’s home in the 1200 block of Old Virginia Beach Road in the Linkhorn Bay area of Virginia Beach. She was last seen wearing animal print pants and a dark gray shirt with an animal on it. She was also carrying a small backpack.

She is in need of corrective lenses and her glasses may not be in her possession at this time.

The Virginia Beach Search and Rescue (SAR) Team has been activated and is assisting police in searching for Corbett.

If you have seen Corbett or are aware of her whereabouts, please contact the the VBPD at (757) 385-5000 or the VBPD’s Missing Person Unit at (757) 385-8493/4101

