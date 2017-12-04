75-foot boat runs aground, causes delays for N.C. Ferry System

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – A 75-foot trawler boat ran aground in the Big Foot Slough ferry channel, causing delays for the N.C. Ferry System.

The Ocracoke to Swan Quarter 9:30 a.m. ferry was delayed this morning, and the 7 a.m. ferry from Cedar Island to Ocracoke went back toward Cedar Island because of the delays.

All other ferries between Cedar Island, Ocracoke and Swan Quarter are cancelled until the grounded trawler boat can be removed, said the North Carolina Ferry System.

The N.C. Ferry System did say that the Hatteras-Ocracoke route has remained open today.