LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Redskins have some helping hands headed their way.

Monday, Washington promoted rookie receiver Robert Davis from the practice squad to the active roster.

Davis, a 6-foot-3, 219 pound product of Georgia State, was selected in the sixth round (209th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The team also claimed offensive guard Kyle Kalis off waivers from Indianapolis. To make room, the ‘Skins waive defensive lineman Caraun Reid and linebacker Pete Robertson.