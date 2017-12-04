Norfolk stove fire displaces family of four

NORFOLK, Va. – A family of four was displaced after a house fire in the 8200 block of Gygax Road Monday.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 4:38 p.m. to find smoke coming from the house. After a preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the fire started on the stove and extended into the cabinets.

The fire was declared under control in less than 10 minutes. The home’s electrical power was cut off due to the damage.

Four dogs were also displaced alongside two adults and two children. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

