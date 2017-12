NORFOLK, Va. – Police say they were called to Peachtree Street around 1:20 a.m. on Friday for gunshots heard in the area.

When they arrived, police did not find any victims or suspects.

On Sunday morning, police were called back to the area after one resident called and told police she found two bullet holes in her house.

No injuries were reported.

Neighbors on the street say they are concerned and fearful because the area has always been peaceful and quiet.