Newport News Police looking for Quality Inn robbery suspect

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police need your help finding the man who robbed the Quality Inn on 945 J. Clyde Morris Blvd.

It happened at 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say the man came into the lobby and approached the clerk. He then jumped the counter, implied he had a gun and demanded money.

After taking the cash, he jumped back over the counter and ran out of the building.

The suspect is described as a black man around 5'10" to 5'11" tall, medium build with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a blue knit cap, navy blue jacket and dark blue jeans. His face was covered by a blue bandanna and he was wearing gloves.

If have any information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.