MacArthur Center offering visits with ‘sensory-friendly’ Santa

NORFOLK, Va. – MacArthur Center is making sure children of all abilities will be able to see Santa this year!

Children with autism and special needs can visit a “Calming Santa” in a sensory-friendly environment on Sunday, December 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Event sponsor EMG Consulting will provide a fun holiday craft, California Pizza Kitchen will give out coffee and doughnuts for parents and Barnes & Noble Cafe will serve milk and cookies for the kids.

Visit ShopMacArthur.com/CalmingSanta for details.