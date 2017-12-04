Former Chesapeake bible school teacher sentenced to 12 years for child porn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A former Chesapeake bible school teacher was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday for receipt and possession of child pornography, according to court documents.

70-year-old Gerald Porter was indicted on child pornography charges in June. In addition to his prison sentence, he is also expected to pay $50,000 in fines.

Porter was initially arrested in May and was released on bond with specific conditions to which he had to adhere, including being under house arrest with electronic monitoring; forfeiture of access to the internet, guns and his passport and that he did not have contact with kids under 18 unless there was an adult present and the probation office approved.

Two different law enforcement agencies identified Porter during undercover investigations into peer-to-peer file-sharing network users sharing child pornography. Both agencies downloaded files including child pornography from Porter’s computer.

Porter was charged with receipt and possession of child pornography, and faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted.

