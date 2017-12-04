Ford recalls 2016 F-150s, Explorers for loose front power seats

Ford is issuing a safety recall for over 200,000 2016 Ford F-150 and 2016 Ford Explorer vehicles with front power seats that may experience looseness of the front seat adjuster.

“In affected vehicles, the upper left-hand pivot bolt for the front power seat adjuster may loosen or fall out,” Ford said in a press release. “A front seat cushion with a missing upper left-hand pivot bolt may experience increased movement in a crash and not properly restrain occupants, increasing the risk of injury.”

Ford says they’re not aware of any crashes or injuries associated with the issue.

Recalled vehicles include:

2016 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant, Jan. 22, 2016 to April 19, 2016

2016 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, Jan. 22, 2016 to April 19, 2016

2016 Ford Explorer vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant, Jan. 22, 2016 to April 19, 2016

The reference number for this recall is 17S40.