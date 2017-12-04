Monday School Delays

Ford recalls 2016 F-150s, Explorers for loose front power seats

Posted 7:11 am, December 4, 2017, by

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 19: The 2016 Ford Explorer makes its debut at the 2014 Los Angeles Auto Show on November 19, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. This year’s show is slated to have a record 25 world auto debuts with at least 30 others having North American debuts. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Ford is issuing a safety recall for over 200,000 2016 Ford F-150 and 2016 Ford Explorer vehicles with front power seats that may experience looseness of the front seat adjuster.

“In affected vehicles, the upper left-hand pivot bolt for the front power seat adjuster may loosen or fall out,” Ford said in a press release. “A front seat cushion with a missing upper left-hand pivot bolt may experience increased movement in a crash and not properly restrain occupants, increasing the risk of injury.”

Ford says they’re not aware of any crashes or injuries associated with the issue.

Recalled vehicles include:

  • 2016 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant, Jan. 22, 2016 to April 19, 2016
  • 2016 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, Jan. 22, 2016 to April 19, 2016
  • 2016 Ford Explorer vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant, Jan. 22, 2016 to April 19, 2016

The reference number for this recall is 17S40.