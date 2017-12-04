× First Warning Forecast: Big Changes On The Way

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We have a big warm up on the way and a big cool down this week. Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching the 70s. In the morning we will see a 30% chance of rain with a chance of some patchy fog. Through the afternoon we will see round of light to moderate rain and a mostly cloudy sky. Wind will start to pick up late in the day from the south at 15-20 mph.

Early Wednesday morning a strong cold front will push through our area giving us a 70% chance of rain in the morning. Late afternoon most of the rain will push out leaving us overcast and still breezy. Through the rest of the week temperatures will gradually plummet.

By Friday our high temperatures won’t even break into the 50s. We will reach a high of 47 with a 40% chance of rain. The chilly temperatures will stick around for the weekend with Saturday only reaching a high of 48 and 45 for Sunday. Rain chances are slim to none for the weekend.

Today: Patchy AM Fog, A Few Clouds. Highs near 60. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Tonight: Clouds Building In. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Highs near 70. Winds: S 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 4th

2002 Winter Storm: 2-5″ snow Lower MD

2002 Winter Storm: 4″-7″ Central, E Central Virginia, 1-4″/Ice Eastern Shore, Southeast VA