Fire at duplex in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News duplex received heavy smoke and fire damage Monday afternoon.

The fire happened in the 3600 block of Roanoke Ave. around 12 p.m., say officials with the Newport News.

When fire fighters arrived on-scene they saw flames coming from the building.

No injuries were reported to residence or fire fighters, but three adults were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross is helping them.

Chief Rodgers of the Newport News Fire Department told News 3 that a fire engine was involved in an accident while responding to the fire. Crews on the fire engine did not report any injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that was involved in the accident was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The fire its self is still under investigation.