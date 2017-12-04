Elizabeth City Police investigating suspicious death

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the 1700 block of Peartree Road that happened late Monday morning.

At 11:47 a.m., officers responded to the scene to find 31-year-old Antonio Daniels dead on arrival.

There is no further information. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or call the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

