66-year-old woman dies in Southampton County car crash

Southampton County, Va., – Southampton County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 66-year-old woman died in a car crash Monday morning.

The car crash happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Southampton Parkway (HWY 58) and Buckhorn Quarter Rd.

Police say that Veronica Wilson died while turning left onto Southampton Parkway, when her vehicle struck another vehicle operated by 50-year-old Dena West.

Wilson, of Courtland, Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. West was taken to Southampton Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police did say that early morning visibility could have played a factor in the crash. When they arrived on-scene, visibility was only about 100 yards.

Traffic at scene was either stopped or restricted for two hours.

The current condition of West is not known at this time, but police did say that no charges will be filed.