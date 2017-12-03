Virginia Tech, UVA reveal their bowl game destinations

BLACKSBURG, Va. – For the 25th straight postseason, Virginia Tech will be playing football. The team announced Sunday that the Hokies will head to Orlando to face Oklahoma State (9-and-3) out of the Big 12 in the Camping World Bowl.

Virginia Tech (9-and-3) can notch their second straight 10-win season with a win over the Cowboys at Camping World Stadium. “I know Hokie Nation will be anxious to join us in Orlando for the Camping World Bowl,” Hokies head coach Justin Fuente said. “Our entire team would like to send our seniors out on a winning note. The opportunity to win 10 games for a second consecutive season is a challenge our squad will embrace. This team has earned the right to play a quality opponent in head coach Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State.”

The Hokies current bowl streak of 25 consecutive seasons is the longest active streak in the nation. Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. on December 28th.

HokieNation 🦃 We're CAMPING WORLD BOWL bound… See you in ORLANDO!!! Hokies. Cowboys. December 28, 2017. pic.twitter.com/CuZuMjfDwX — HokiesFB 🦃 (@HokiesFB) December 3, 2017

Virginia, who finished with six wins, will head to Annapolis, Md. for it’s first bowl game in six seasons. The Cavaliers will compete in the Military Bowl against the Naval Academy, also slated for December 28th. Kickoff will be at 1:30 p.m at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

The Midshipmen (6-and-5) will wrap their season up on December 9th in the annual Army-Navy rivalry game. “Seeing the joy on the faces of these players when they became bowl eligible after the Georgia Tech win was an incredible moment,” said UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall.

“The only members of our team who have been to a bowl game are three graduate transfers, so I can ensure you our players will enjoy every moment of the experience. They will take great pride in representing our athletics program, the Atlantic Coast Conference and the University of Virginia in Annapolis. We look forward to our alumni and fans joining us for the Military Bowl.”

The Cavaliers and Midshipmen have met 40 times throughout their program’s histories, but it will be the first meeting since 1994.