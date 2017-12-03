Over 60 businesses seeking employees at career fair in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Over 60 employers are looking for people to fill their open positions at the One City Celebrations Job & Resource Fair.

Employers from both public and private sectors have openings for positions in healthcare, information technology, government contracting, warehouse, food industry, hospitality, customer service, retail, communications, manufacturing, corrections and more.

The fair will be on December 14 at the Denbigh Community Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet employers that are hiring, obtain career and education information, community resources and establish contacts through networking.

“We are so excited that over 60 businesses have agreed to participate in helping us fill a need of our citizens,” said Sharon P. Scott, MPA Councilwoman, North District City of Newport News. “Gainful employment stabilizes families and contributes to the vitality of our city.”

Bill Mann, Executive Vice President & COO, Peninsula Council for Workforce Development said “we look forward to working with area businesses and encourage job seekers to take advantage of this local job fair.”

For more information, please contact Lisa Taylor 757-766-4915.