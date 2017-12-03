Norfolk city officials packed church pews Sunday to show safety matters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va.- It was back to normal praise and worship inside the doors of Mount Hermon Baptist Church.

"They felt safe coming. It was a great idea for them. As a matter of fact, some of them said we should have done this a long time ago to bring the community together," said Reverend Steven Lewis.

Sunday morning, Mayor Kenny Alexander led the sermon as the Chief of police, elected city officials as well as regular church members packed the pews to hear the word.

It's all in an effort to bring back a peace of mind that was shattered completely when a bullet whole was found in the church's window the week of Thanksgiving.

Church security was present and on watch during Sunday's service. Pastor Lewis says this is only the beginning.

"We are looking to install additional cameras to the front and also enhance the cameras that we have in the back of the church as well. So, we will have high definition cameras and equipment that we need to make the whole neighborhood feel safe," says Reverend Lewis.