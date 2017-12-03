× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Fog to start the day, highs near 60

Skies will continue to clear tonight with temperatures falling into the 30s and 40s. The colder temperatures will occur inland. Watch out for patchy dense fog overnight and early Monday morning.

High pressure will slide offshore on Monday bringing in some even milder temperatures. High temperatures will be right around the 60 degree mark under partly cloudy skies. Wind will be out of the south on Tuesday, which will help temperatures to warm. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs near 70!

We are tracking a strong cold front that will move in late Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered showers will move in overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday. It will be cooler Wednesday with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Thursday is looking drier and much colder. Expect highs in the mid and upper 40s. Temperatures will dip into the 30s overnight. We could see some 20s for inland locations.

Another chance for a few showers Thursday night into Friday as a storm system rides along the frontal system. We may see a little wet snow mix in with the rain early Friday. We are still pretty far out in the forecast, but we will keep a close eye on it. It’s all going to depend on where the storm system sets up. Temperatures look like they’ll continue trending well-below normal Friday, Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 20s and 30s. Brrr!

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland



For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar