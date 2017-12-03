Local brewery holds fundraiser for Portsmouth Police Officer that was shot in November

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – MoMac Brewing Company held a fundraiser for Portsmouth Police Officer Angelina Baaklini that was shot in a November shooting by a teenager.

MoMac Brewing donated 40 percent of all Jib Blonde Ale and Berkley Blueberry Wheat City Line Pilsner beer purchases, to help Officer Baaklini with recovery funds from her wounds that she received in the line of duty.

The event also had a 50/50 Raffle and a Chance Auction to raise additional funds for Officer Baaklini.

Baaklini was originally shot by a teenager on November 6 in the 2500 block of Hickory Street in Portsmouth, Virginia.

The brewery is also hoping that local businesses will also contribute if they can, says a flyer from the event.