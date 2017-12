Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISA, Va. - Lafayette fell short again on Saturday, this time to Louisa, 20-13 in the Class 4 state semifinals.

The Rams trailed 17-0 at halftime, but surged back, cutting the deficit to 17-13 after a Dea-Mario Tyler touchdown.

The Rams had a chance to take the lead, but Cesar Ward was intercepted, icing the game.

The Rams finish the season 12-2.