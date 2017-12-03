Clemson completes conference crown three-peat, thumps Miami 38-3 in ACC Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant connected on 23-of-29 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown en route to Clemson claiming it’s third straight ACC Championship in Charlotte Saturday night.

The Tigers defense dominated Miami, holding the Hurricanes to 214 total yards of offense, and forcing three turnovers. Miami only had 10 first downs in the entire game.

The Tigers (12-and-1) scored 38 straight points before Miami (10-and-2) added a field goal to get their first points on the night.

Clemson will be in the College Football Playoffs for the third straight year, and will most likely be the number one seed when the rankings come out Sunday evening.

Dabo Swinney has now led the Tigers to four conference crowns.