CHESAPEAKE, Va – On Sunday, December 3 at 11:20 a.m. police in Chesapeake were notified of a crash at the 500 block of Kempsville Road.

The incident originally involved two vehicles. As a motorcyclist approached the scene, he attempted to swerve and avoid the incident but crashed his motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver, a 75-year-old man, died at the scene. It is not known if the other drivers sustained any injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.