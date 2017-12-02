Virginian’s Googled Bath & Body Works a lot on Cyber Monday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – If you found yourself searching for Bath & Body Works products online this past Cyber Monday, so were many other Virginian’s.

According to a holiday analysis of online shopping from Elucid and highspeedinternet.com, Virginian’s googled Bath & Body Works on Cyber Monday more than any other store, company or items.

Cyber Monday is the Black Friday of online shopping, and with many Americans taking advantage of the internet sales, companies like Bath & Body Works benefited from the spike in profits from across the nation.

From the data collected by Elucid, Virginia was one of six states, including Maryland, California, Washington, Illinois and New York, to also search Bath & Body Works the most online out of other companies, stores and items listed.

Also listed as top searched were, Boots, Toys R’ Us, Jacket, Target, Nike, Lowe’s, Amazon, Sephora, eBay, Ulta, IKEA, Coupon, Macy’s, Coupon Code, Shoes, J.C. Penney, and Victoria’s Secret.

Elucid says that, ” 72 percent of consumers are consistently more excited for Cyber Monday than any other end-of-year sales day.”

The coupon company RetailMeNot found that 56 percent of consumers plan to make a purchase on Cyber Monday this year, compared with only 39% last year, according to highspeedinternet.com.

Amazon had eight states that searched it the most. This led the group of companies, stores and items searched by most states.