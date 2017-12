The Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts is will host a free screening of Disney’s Moana on Saturday, December 9 at 2 p.m.

The animated film is based on stories from Polynesian mythology.

After the movie, Moana will be stopping by for photos with film attendees!

Admission is free and open to the public, but a donation of canned food or non-perishable food item is encouraged.

For more information, please contact the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts box office at 757-923-2900.