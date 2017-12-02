Oscar Smith tops Colonial Forge in overtime 27-20 to advance to state championship

STAFFORD, Va. – For the third straight year, Oscar Smith will be playing football well into December.

After rallying from a 17-10 deficit in the fourth quarter, the Tigers tied the game, and forced overtime.

Cam’Ron Kelly scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime for Oscar Smith, giving them a 27-20 victory over Colonial Forge.

This was the second consecutive postseason the Eagles and Tigers met in the state semifinals game.

With the win, Oscar Smith advances to their third straight state title game, and will see Westfield for the third straight time in the championship. The game will be played at Hampton University.