Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in Hampton crash

HAMPTON, Va. – A man has died from his injuries following a crash that happened on November 29.

Police responded to the crash around 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of Cunningham Drive.

Officials say a 2012 Dodge SUV was travelling eastbound on Cunningham Drive and tried to make a left turn into the parking lot of the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center. As the SUV was turning, a 2005 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle hit the back right passenger side of the turning vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found one of the drivers of the vehicles, a 2005 Kawasaki Ninja, was suffering from critical injuries.

Tyree Freeland, 22, was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries on December 1.

There were no other injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.