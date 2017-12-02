Hampton Roads Naval Museum announces 2018 LEGO Shipbuilding event

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – If you and your family are a fan of LEGOs than get excited!

The Hampton Roads Naval Museum announced that it will have a free LEGO Shipbuilding event for the seventh year in a row this coming February.

On February 3, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the family event will take place at the Peter G. Deckler Jr. Half Moone Center, and is free and open to all ages.

Officials say that there will be double the space this year for the event, and that there is a “sensory (quite space) room” for alternative-need children.

The museum says it will also have a shipbuilding contest this year. Hhome-made and museum-made ships will be accepted; however, all LEGOs owned by the museum MUST remain on-site. Ship contest entries must be in by 2 p.m. on February 3, 2018.

For more information, please visit: www.facebook.com/HRNavalMuseum or call (757) 322-3168.