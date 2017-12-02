× First Warning Forecast: More clouds, spotty shower could sneak in

Happy Saturday!

After a chilly start, we’ll see highs in the 50s today. We’ll see more clouds and it will be cooler. Most areas should stay dry today, but there is a little moisture trying to sneak in later today. Keeping a slight chance for an afternoon/evening spotty shower. It anything, it will be really light.

More sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures will trend a few degrees milder, with highs in the upper 50s. Dry weather will be the story through Tuesday.

We’ll see another warmup on Monday with highs near 60. Even warmer on Tuesday, with highs near 70!

A cold front will approach late Tuesday with a wet and cooler day for Wednesday. We’re tracking a big temperature drop for Thursday. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s!

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland



For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar