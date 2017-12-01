Worker injured in Suffolk industrial accident

SUFFOLK, Va. – A woman was injured in an industrial accident at the Navy Exchange Service Command Distribution Center (NEXCOM) Friday morning.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the incident in the 1000 block of Kenyon Court at 9:47 p.m. A preliminary investigation found that a woman fell five feet to the ground from a loading dock after operating a forklift that overturned.

The victim was rescued from the forklift as she continued to be restrained by her seat belt. She received emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel, including decontamination due to battery acid leaking from the forklift.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

