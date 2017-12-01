Live now: Investigators announce findings in review of Charlottesville protests and rallies

“Win The Holidays” With The Virginia Lottery

Posted 12:46 pm, December 1, 2017, by , Updated at 12:56PM, December 1, 2017

With five new holiday scratchers and Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle you can give everyone a gift they'll love. All five Holiday Scratchers feature extra chances to allow players a chance to enter in a monthly drawing of their choice. Talk about a gift that keeps on giving! Today, Cheryl and April played the new online game "Holiday Dash" with the Game Guy.