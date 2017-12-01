What’s included in the 2018 Defense Budget for Hampton Roads?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The House of Representatives voted to pass the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2018 in mid-November, and it could mean good news for Hampton Roads.

Lawmakers must still fund the bill, with the government operating under a Continuing Resolution through December 8th.

The bill includes a 2.4% pay raise for service members and enhances troop retention by extending necessary special pay and bonuses.

In speaking about the passage, Congressman Scott Taylor who represents the military-heavy 2nd Congressional District, said "The world has grown more dangerous, our military is still playing catch up from the last decade of adverse policies.”

“As a result, we have grown accustomed to expecting more from less. However, maintaining military readiness and ensuring our troops are properly paid and equipped are not places where we should cut corners. The critical authorizations for funding provided in this bill ensures America will continue to be a global leader and demonstrates our commitment to our Nation’s defense by giving troops a well-deserved pay raise, updating equipment, and funding essential military projects," Taylor continued.

According to Taylor's office, the budget includes money for the following military construction projects in the region:

$18.5 million to replace a hazardous materials warehouse at Naval Station Norfolk

$23 million to build a special operations training facility at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

$36.3 million for bachelor enlisted quarters at Yorktown Naval Weapons Station

$34.6 million for a magazine recap at Naval Station Norfolk

$2.5 million to upgrade electrical systems at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

$29.2 million for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations facility expansion at Dam Neck

$34 million for an aircraft maintenance instruction building at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story