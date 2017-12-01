Virginia mail carrier charged after car repossessed with hundreds of pieces of mail inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. – A Petersburg mail carrier is facing charges after the Inspector General confirms his personal vehicle was repossessed with several hundred of pieces of mail inside.

Some of that mail included hundreds of pieces of first class mail, advertisement mail, and Social Security checks of Petersburg residents, according to the Inspector General confirms.

CBS 6 reported the mail was discovered inside of the repossessed vehicle that ended up in Covington, Virginia.

The several hundred pieces of mail were from August and September of this year. They have since been returned to the area.

The U.S. Postal service is currently going through the mail and will then be delivered to owners, according to the Inspector General.

CBS 6 is working to learn to identity of the mail carrier. He has been charged with two counts of delay or destruction of mail or newspapers. Additional charges could be pending.

We are also working to determine if the mail carrier is still employed by the U.S. Postal Service.

An U.S. Postal Service spokesperson sent CBS 6 the following statement that:

“Consistent with policy and federal law, the Postal Service does not comment on personnel matters currently under investigation.”